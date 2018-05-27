FLASHBACK: Go Back to Rydell H.S.

Grease is STILL the word! At least it is on the big screen today (Sunday May 27) and Wednesday May 30 at select Marquee Cinemas . Showtimes are 3:30 and 7:00 p.m.

Join John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and the rest of the gang at Rydell High in the original high school musical, looking better than ever in a 4K Digital restoration. With a dynamite score (the album went multi-multi-platinum) that includes “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Beauty School Dropout” (performed by real life 50’s heart-throb Frankie Avalon) and “You’re the One That I Want.”