You're Missing Heros & Icons ... and more

The digital age has led to broadcasting stations picking up smaller networks conceived for stations that want to offer a little over the air variety on sub-channels.

With three superhero/science fiction movies finishing #1, #2 and #3 (Solo, Deadpool, Infinity Wars) for weekend movie goers, you'd think the local TV mavens would cash in on the craze.

WSAZ has acquired ME TV (which gives way to MY TV in prime time). Memorable Entertainment began in Chicago and has gradually found a following. Instead of the just "off net" runs, they pick up series from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Daytime looks like the usual "Perry Mason" and "Bonanza" sked, but as the sun goes down, scheduling improves. "Charlie's Angels" debuts at 5 p.m. weekdays. Some ME TV affiliates carry WKRP in Cincinnati too.

Early morning DVD taping offers some iconic classics --- Cannon, Mannix, 77 Sunset Strip, The Fugitive and Untouchables (food for thought with the approval of sports gambling ). The crime dramas had seven and eight year runs which means there's not as much re-running the re-run.

Through the streaming concept dominates Netflix and Hulu choices (even Barnabus Collins Dark Shadows), science fiction classics abound, if you get the right network. ME has the original "Star Trek," "Battlestar Galactica," and on rival Comet TV "Outer Limits."

Marathons used to be reserved for holidays in which an older fav, say , Twilight Zone, would run for 48 hours. The concept has spread.

Unavailable in Huntington/Charleston, Heroes and Icons (a branch of ME TV), has "Superman," "Batman," "Greatest American Hero," "Tarzan," "Sheena," "Xena" , "Hercules, " and "The Hulk," but their claim to viewership is six nights of "Star Trek" series in order.

Prime time offers the original Star Trek followed by The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise.

Their dramas have eight hour marathons rotating Nash Bridges, Early Edition, Jag, NYPD Blue and a stretch of Hill Street Blues.

They schedule 50s/60s westerns --- Cheyenne/Maverick, too. Plus, Irwin ("Towering Inferno") Allen's sci-fic, "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, "Lost in Space," "Land of Giants," and "Time Tunnel."

Another net --- Decades --- revives Ed Sullivan , Dick Cavett and Laugh In (Goldie Hawn's sock it to me debut), along with sit coms like I Love Lucy, Mary Tyler Moore, and Bob Newhart.

Cozi-TV has The Real McCoys, McCloud, McMillan and Wife , A Team, Miami Vice, Bionic Woman, Six Million Dollar Man and Wyatt Earp.

Of course, if you really crave a series, many are available on DVD too or streaming.

What's left in the vaults? Anyone think of reviving some earlier seasons of soaps (General Hospital, Edge of Night?), since a net re-broadcasting current episodes failed. How about those realty talk shows --- Springer, Geraldo, Sally ?

In truth the vaults hold many. Shows that did not prove successful so they have only one or two seasons available for re-run, generally not enough. That's why it seems the same series Rawhide, Murder She Wrote, Little House, etc. just change networks and start up again.

Just sampling a TV Guide, wouldn't it be fun to see more of The FBI, Shari Lewis Show, Mod Squad (early 21 Jump Street), The Immortal, Invaders, Ghost Story, Streets of San Francisco, Surfside 6, Hawaiian Eye (pre-Hawaii Five -0), Room 222, Nanny, and .....