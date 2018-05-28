Huntington City Hall Closed; Garbage One Day Delay

 Monday, May 28, 2018
Huntington City Hall will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day.
Household garbage service for the week of May 28 will also be on a one-day delay, running Tuesday, May 29, through Saturday, June 2.
