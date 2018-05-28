Most read
Power Outage Strikes Cedar Point
“At approximately 1:45 p.m. today, Cedar Point experienced an interruption in its power supply to a section of the park. The outage was caused by a vehicle accident in which a car struck a power pole. All of the rides that were affected safely came to a stop and all guests were escorted off. Ohio Edison has restored power and rides are reopening.”
Some guests were offered passes to return to the park another day.