Power Outage Strikes Cedar Point

A car and a telephone pole caused some riders to experience much longer "air time" on rides such as Millennium Force at Cedar Point. The vehicle accident outside the park knocked out power to the rides for a couple of hours, according to a park spokesman.

“At approximately 1:45 p.m. today, Cedar Point experienced an interruption in its power supply to a section of the park. The outage was caused by a vehicle accident in which a car struck a power pole. All of the rides that were affected safely came to a stop and all guests were escorted off. Ohio Edison has restored power and rides are reopening.”

Some guests were offered passes to return to the park another day.