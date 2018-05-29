"Roseanne" Cancelled Following Star's Racist Tweet

 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 - 15:06 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

ABC-TV cancelled its hit reboot of "Roseanne," following Barr's racist tweet that referred to an Obama assistant as "a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes" -- "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

The network in February 1969 acted swiftly cancelling "Turn On," a would-be "Laugh In" spin-off after one episode. 

