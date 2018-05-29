2018 Rails & Ales Festival to be Held on Saturday, August 11; Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 31st at 6:00 p.m.

The Better Beer Coalition (BBC), which organizes the festival, announced today that the sixth annual Rails & Ales Festival will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018. With the success of expansion into two sessions in 2017, organizers are again hosting two separate sessions to keep crowds small and beer lines short.

The Festival will feature live music, food from local restaurants and specialty craft beer and ciders from West Virginia breweries and craft breweries across the US and from around the world.





The 2018 Rails & Ales Festival will feature:

· Samples of over 300 different craft and import beers and ciders, including many of West Virginia’s breweries and featuring special selection beers with limited availability

· Delicious food from local area restaurants

· Live music

· Shopping with your favorite local artisans and vendors

Session 1 will open at 11 AM for guests with a VIP ticket and noon for general admission guests. Session 1 concludes at 4 PM. Session 2 opens at 6 PM and concludes at 10 PM. There will be no VIP tickets sold for Session 2.

Tickets for the Rails & Ales Festival go on sale Thursday, May 31st at 6:00 p.m. Guests may purchase a VIP ticket for $60, which provides early access to Session 1 or purchase a general admission ticket for $40 for Session 1 or Session 2. New this year are Designated Driver tickets, which cost $20 and are only available for purchase at the gate on the day of the event. “The reason we created the Rails & Ales Festival is because we wanted to grow the craft beer culture in Huntington and improve access to craft beer by demonstrating a demand in our area. Six years later, that mission remains the same. As we continue to grow the festival, so grows the number of craft beer consumers in our area. There are so many exciting things happening in the craft beer scene in Huntington and we are happy to be a part of it,” said Jessica Pressman, one of the event organizers.

Tickets may be purchased on-line www.railsandales.com/tickets. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be no refunds for tickets purchased. Additionally, anyone who attends the event must have a ticket, a photo ID and be over 21 years of age.

Organizations who would like to become a sponsor of the event may contact Jay Fox at betterbeercoalitionwv@gmail.com or call 304-633-4525.

The inaugural Rails & Ales Festival took place in 2013 at Heritage Station and consisted of 750 attendees and a handful of beer vendors. Since then, the festival has grown over a thousand percent, changed locations, added a second session and continues to expand each year to accommodate the increasing number of craft beer fans in the tri-state.