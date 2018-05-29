MU Day Care Temporarily Locked Down as Officers Investigated Suspicious Object on Sixth Avenue

Marshall University temporarily locked down its day care facility during an investigation of a suspicious object found in the road on Sixth Avenue between 21st and 22nd Streets, near Village Apartments.

The investigation took place around 3 p.m. Although social media indicated a "possible pipe bomb," officers from the Marshall Police Department and Huntington Police Department determined , according to an HNN reliable source, that there was no danger. The item apparently feel out of a CSX work truck.