MU Day Care Temporarily Locked Down as Officers Investigated Suspicious Object on Sixth Avenue

 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 - 16:21 Updated 47 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Marshall University temporarily locked down its day care facility during an investigation of a suspicious object found in the road on Sixth Avenue between 21st and 22nd Streets, near Village Apartments. 

The investigation took place around 3 p.m. Although social media indicated a "possible pipe bomb," officers from the Marshall Police Department and Huntington Police Department determined , according to an HNN reliable source, that there was no danger. The item apparently feel out of a CSX work truck. 

 

