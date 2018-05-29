Marshall University to host family history day camp and workshop June 5-8

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Libraries and Center for Continuing Education, along with FamilySearch.org, will host a family history day camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, through Friday, June 8, and a family history workshop at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, in the James E. Morrow Library on Marshall University’s Huntington Campus.

The day camp and workshop will be directed by Brent and Debbie Nelson of FamilySearch.org and will provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and community members to learn family history and genealogy search techniques and build their own family trees.

“We’re thrilled we have an opportunity to host professional genealogists to assist budding historians with their own ancestry quests,” said Dr. Monica Brooks, associate vice president of libraries and online learning. “We know the local region played a pivotal role in several historic events in which many of our ancestors may have contributed. Make an appointment and take advantage of this unique opportunity for hands-on assistance in exploring your family’s past.”

The Nelsons will be located in the Family History Room located on the second floor June 5-8 to assist community users with family history and genealogy search techniques. Participants are encouraged to bring anything they would like to use to help locate ancestors and important family records. Call 602-743-9280 or e-mail bnelsonas@gmail.comto schedule an appointment.

The Family History workshop on Tuesday afternoon is free and open to the public and will take place in the Morrow Library classroom located on the third floor of Morrow Library.

For more information about the event, please contact Brooks by phone at 304-696-6474 or by e-mail at monica.brooks@marshall.edu.