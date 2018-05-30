FIRST LOOK: Adrift, Action Point Won't Overtake SOLO

 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 - 14:09 Updated 58 min ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Scene from Action Point
Scene from Action Point

There might be a hole in the Force. Solo: A Star Wars Story has opened to significantly less patronage worldwide than anticipated by the Mouse House. Analysts appear particularly concerned with the international performance --- particularly low China numbers--- which impacted the weekend totals.

Solo opened to record Thursday premiere audiences, but the numbers softened as the weekend continued. However, there are no other action tentpole contenders until late June when filmmakers return to Jurassic Park. Since Infinity Wars and Deadpool 2 opened in rapid succession (they finished second and third behind Solo) , fans may pick up in the second and third week. 

The film itself is not disappointing; it's measuring sticks have indicated a vastly entertaining and humor filled flick but no "new" terrority or risks. 

Before the dinosaurs arrive, the release schedule has comedy, horror and thrills.

OPENS JUNE 1

ADRIFT

Starring Shailene Woodley (Fault in Our Stars, Divergent films) and Sam Claflin (Me Before You, The Hunger Games films), ADRIFT is based on the inspiring true story of two sailors who first fall in love then  set out to journey across the ocean from Tahiti to San Diego.

ACTION POINT 

Everyone's favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville is back to his hilariously painful antics in the upcoming comedy ACTION POINT. Knoxville stars as D.C., the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as D.C.'s estranged teenage daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved theme park and his relationship with his daughter, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits risk everything to pull out all the stops - and stunts – making for another wild ride from the star of BAD GRANDPA and JACKASS.

 UPGRADE

Grey Trace, a technophobe in a utopian near-future when computers control nearly everything - from cars to crime-surveillance - is paralyzed in a freak mugging. But when a billionaire technologist offers him an experimental paralysis cure, an implanted computer chip called STEM. Grey finds that the chip has a voice and a mind of its own.

OPENS JUNE 8

HEREDITARY

 When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.

OCEANS 8

 Debbie Ocean gathers a crew of women  to attempt an impossible heist at New York City's yearly Met Gala.

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUN/WED 3:30/7:00 pm

 

PRINCESS BRIDE June 3 & 6, 3:30/7:00 p.m. 

A cult classic and maybe the most quotable comedy ever made. The dashing Westley (Cary Elwes) is intent on rescuing the lovely Buttercup (Robin Wright) from an unhappy fate as the bride of Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Mandy Patinkin is a fencing master (“My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”) and Billy Crystal is Miracle Max, a medicine man with a talent for treating the “mostly dead.” (“Have fun storming the castle!”) Rated PG

 

Aliens from outer space want to force Bugs Bunny and his looney tunes friends to work in their amusement park. So naturally Bugs challenges the aliens to a basketball game (don’t ask), but to win they’ll need the help of the world’s greatest athlete, Michael Jordan. Where else but in this classic live action animation comedy can you see Larry Bird, Daffy Duck, and Charles Barkley all in the same movie, not to mention Bill Murray. (“Whoa, I don’t play defense!”) Rated PG


HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

TRAILER ▶

ACTION POINT (R)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Camilla Wolfson, Chris Pontius, Dan Bakkedahl

DIRECTOR
Tim Kirkby

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM2:50PM5:05PM7:30PM9:50PM

TRAILER ▶

ADRIFT (PG-13)

Drama 
2 hr. 0 min.

CAST
Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin, Jeffrey Thomas, Elizabeth Hawthorne

DIRECTOR
Baltasar Kormákur

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:10PM9:40PM

TRAILER ▶

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (PG-13)

SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson

DIRECTOR
Ron Howard

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:10PM9:40PM

TRAILER ▶

BOOK CLUB (PG-13)

Comedy 
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen

DIRECTOR
Bill Holderman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:50PM

TRAILER ▶

DEADPOOL 2 (R)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin, T.J. Miller

DIRECTOR
David Leitch

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM

TRAILER ▶

SHOW DOGS (PG)

Comedy 
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordin Sparks

DIRECTOR
Raja Gosnell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM

TRAILER ▶

BREAKING IN (PG-13)

Suspense/Thriller 
1 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Seth Carr

DIRECTOR
James McTeigue

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:25PM

TRAILER ▶

LIFE OF THE PARTY (PG-13)

Comedy 
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen

DIRECTOR
Ben Falcone

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:45PM6:35PM9:20PM

TRAILER ▶

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
2 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM3:00PM6:15PM9:30PM

TRAILER ▶

I FEEL PRETTY (PG-13)

Comedy 
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski

DIRECTOR
Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:05PM6:00PM8:55PM

TRAILER ▶

SUPER TROOPERS 2 (R)

Comedy 
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter

DIRECTOR
Jay Chandrasekhar

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM9:55PM

TRAILER ▶

RAMPAGE (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy

DIRECTOR
Brad Peyton

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:25PM6:05PM8:45PM

TRAILER ▶

A QUIET PLACE (PG-13)

Horror 
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds

DIRECTOR
John Krasinski

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:40AM2:05PM4:25PM6:45PM9:05PM

TRAILER ▶

READY PLAYER ONE (PG-13)

SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:15PM6:25PM9:35PM

 

