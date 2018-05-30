Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- COLUMN: Facebook the New Equalizer
- Dirty Mouthed Puppets Sued by Sesame Street Workshop for Trademark Infringement
- You're Missing Heros & Icons ... and more
- House and Senate Pass Woody Williams Bill
- Man Shot on Huntington's W. 14th Street
- Careful on Roku Activation; Check to See it's ROKU, not HERN
- Forced to Choose Between Jobs and Community
FIRST LOOK: Adrift, Action Point Won't Overtake SOLO
Solo opened to record Thursday premiere audiences, but the numbers softened as the weekend continued. However, there are no other action tentpole contenders until late June when filmmakers return to Jurassic Park. Since Infinity Wars and Deadpool 2 opened in rapid succession (they finished second and third behind Solo) , fans may pick up in the second and third week.
The film itself is not disappointing; it's measuring sticks have indicated a vastly entertaining and humor filled flick but no "new" terrority or risks.
Before the dinosaurs arrive, the release schedule has comedy, horror and thrills.
OPENS JUNE 1
ADRIFT
Starring Shailene Woodley (Fault in Our Stars, Divergent films) and Sam Claflin (Me Before You, The Hunger Games films), ADRIFT is based on the inspiring true story of two sailors who first fall in love then set out to journey across the ocean from Tahiti to San Diego.
ACTION POINT
Everyone's favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville is back to his hilariously painful antics in the upcoming comedy ACTION POINT. Knoxville stars as D.C., the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as D.C.'s estranged teenage daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved theme park and his relationship with his daughter, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits risk everything to pull out all the stops - and stunts – making for another wild ride from the star of BAD GRANDPA and JACKASS.
UPGRADE
Grey Trace, a technophobe in a utopian near-future when computers control nearly everything - from cars to crime-surveillance - is paralyzed in a freak mugging. But when a billionaire technologist offers him an experimental paralysis cure, an implanted computer chip called STEM. Grey finds that the chip has a voice and a mind of its own.
OPENS JUNE 8
HEREDITARY
When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.
OCEANS 8
Debbie Ocean gathers a crew of women to attempt an impossible heist at New York City's yearly Met Gala.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUN/WED 3:30/7:00 pm
PRINCESS BRIDE June 3 & 6, 3:30/7:00 p.m.
A cult classic and maybe the most quotable comedy ever made. The dashing Westley (Cary Elwes) is intent on rescuing the lovely Buttercup (Robin Wright) from an unhappy fate as the bride of Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Mandy Patinkin is a fencing master (“My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”) and Billy Crystal is Miracle Max, a medicine man with a talent for treating the “mostly dead.” (“Have fun storming the castle!”) Rated PG
Aliens from outer space want to force Bugs Bunny and his looney tunes friends to work in their amusement park. So naturally Bugs challenges the aliens to a basketball game (don’t ask), but to win they’ll need the help of the world’s greatest athlete, Michael Jordan. Where else but in this classic live action animation comedy can you see Larry Bird, Daffy Duck, and Charles Barkley all in the same movie, not to mention Bill Murray. (“Whoa, I don’t play defense!”) Rated PG
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16TRAILER ▶
ACTION POINT (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Camilla Wolfson, Chris Pontius, Dan Bakkedahl
DIRECTOR
Tim Kirkby
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM2:50PM5:05PM7:30PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
ADRIFT (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 0 min.
CAST
Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin, Jeffrey Thomas, Elizabeth Hawthorne
DIRECTOR
Baltasar Kormákur
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson
DIRECTOR
Ron Howard
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
BOOK CLUB (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen
DIRECTOR
Bill Holderman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DEADPOOL 2 (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin, T.J. Miller
DIRECTOR
David Leitch
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SHOW DOGS (PG)Comedy
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordin Sparks
DIRECTOR
Raja Gosnell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM
TRAILER ▶
BREAKING IN (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Seth Carr
DIRECTOR
James McTeigue
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
LIFE OF THE PARTY (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen
DIRECTOR
Ben Falcone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:45PM6:35PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM3:00PM6:15PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
I FEEL PRETTY (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski
DIRECTOR
Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:05PM6:00PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
SUPER TROOPERS 2 (R)Comedy
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter
DIRECTOR
Jay Chandrasekhar
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
RAMPAGE (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy
DIRECTOR
Brad Peyton
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:25PM6:05PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
A QUIET PLACE (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
DIRECTOR
John Krasinski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:40AM2:05PM4:25PM6:45PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
READY PLAYER ONE (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:15PM6:25PM9:35PM
CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
TRAILER ▶
ACTION POINT (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Camilla Wolfson, Chris Pontius, Dan Bakkedahl
DIRECTOR
Tim Kirkby
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM2:50PM5:05PM7:30PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
ADRIFT (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 0 min.
CAST
Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin, Jeffrey Thomas, Elizabeth Hawthorne
DIRECTOR
Baltasar Kormákur
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
UPGRADE (R)SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Logan Marshall Green, Betty Gabriel, Harrison Gilbertson, Simon Maiden
DIRECTOR
Leigh Whannell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM2:30PM5:00PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson
DIRECTOR
Ron Howard
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
BOOK CLUB (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen
DIRECTOR
Bill Holderman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DEADPOOL 2 (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin, T.J. Miller
DIRECTOR
David Leitch
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SHOW DOGS (PG)Comedy
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordin Sparks
DIRECTOR
Raja Gosnell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
BREAKING IN (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Seth Carr
DIRECTOR
James McTeigue
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:15PM4:30PM6:50PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
LIFE OF THE PARTY (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen
DIRECTOR
Ben Falcone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
OVERBOARD (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Eva Longoria, Mel Rodriguez
DIRECTOR
Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM3:00PM6:15PM9:30PM