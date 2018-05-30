FIRST LOOK: Adrift, Action Point Won't Overtake SOLO

There might be a hole in the Force. Solo: A Star Wars Story has opened to significantly less patronage worldwide than anticipated by the Mouse House. Analysts appear particularly concerned with the international performance --- particularly low China numbers--- which impacted the weekend totals.

Solo opened to record Thursday premiere audiences, but the numbers softened as the weekend continued. However, there are no other action tentpole contenders until late June when filmmakers return to Jurassic Park. Since Infinity Wars and Deadpool 2 opened in rapid succession (they finished second and third behind Solo) , fans may pick up in the second and third week.

The film itself is not disappointing; it's measuring sticks have indicated a vastly entertaining and humor filled flick but no "new" terrority or risks.

Before the dinosaurs arrive, the release schedule has comedy, horror and thrills.

OPENS JUNE 1

ADRIFT

Starring Shailene Woodley (Fault in Our Stars, Divergent films) and Sam Claflin (Me Before You, The Hunger Games films), ADRIFT is based on the inspiring true story of two sailors who first fall in love then set out to journey across the ocean from Tahiti to San Diego.

ACTION POINT

Everyone's favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville is back to his hilariously painful antics in the upcoming comedy ACTION POINT. Knoxville stars as D.C., the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as D.C.'s estranged teenage daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved theme park and his relationship with his daughter, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits risk everything to pull out all the stops - and stunts – making for another wild ride from the star of BAD GRANDPA and JACKASS.

UPGRADE

Grey Trace, a technophobe in a utopian near-future when computers control nearly everything - from cars to crime-surveillance - is paralyzed in a freak mugging. But when a billionaire technologist offers him an experimental paralysis cure, an implanted computer chip called STEM. Grey finds that the chip has a voice and a mind of its own.

OPENS JUNE 8

HEREDITARY

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.

OCEANS 8

Debbie Ocean gathers a crew of women to attempt an impossible heist at New York City's yearly Met Gala.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUN/WED 3:30/7:00 pm

PRINCESS BRIDE June 3 & 6, 3:30/7:00 p.m.

A cult classic and maybe the most quotable comedy ever made. The dashing Westley (Cary Elwes) is intent on rescuing the lovely Buttercup (Robin Wright) from an unhappy fate as the bride of Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Mandy Patinkin is a fencing master (“My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”) and Billy Crystal is Miracle Max, a medicine man with a talent for treating the “mostly dead.” (“Have fun storming the castle!”) Rated PG

Aliens from outer space want to force Bugs Bunny and his looney tunes friends to work in their amusement park. So naturally Bugs challenges the aliens to a basketball game (don’t ask), but to win they’ll need the help of the world’s greatest athlete, Michael Jordan. Where else but in this classic live action animation comedy can you see Larry Bird, Daffy Duck, and Charles Barkley all in the same movie, not to mention Bill Murray. (“Whoa, I don’t play defense!”) Rated PG





HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

