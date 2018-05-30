Traffic Stop Leads to Six Arrests, Beaten Officer

A traffic stop for possible impaired driving in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. Monday resulted in six arrests after occupants assaulted a Marshall University police officer.

The magistrate court complaint stated that occupants “punched, elbowed, hit and kneed” the officer.

The following were arrested, charged and jailed subject to making bail:

Stephanie Provo, 24, Huntington – driving under the influence (first offense), speeding, obstructing an officer;

Kaylon Spradling, 27, of Huntington -- fleeing, battery on an officer and strangulation;

Austin Mills, 22, of Huntington -- obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Three additional Huntington residents , Steven Provo, 25, Jordan Mills, 22, and Raymond Mills, 24, were all charged with battery on a police officer and obstruction.

The charges for all but Spradling are misdemeanors.



