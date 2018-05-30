Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- COLUMN: Facebook the New Equalizer
- Dirty Mouthed Puppets Sued by Sesame Street Workshop for Trademark Infringement
- You're Missing Heros & Icons ... and more
- House and Senate Pass Woody Williams Bill
- Man Shot on Huntington's W. 14th Street
- Careful on Roku Activation; Check to See it's ROKU, not HERN
- Forced to Choose Between Jobs and Community
Traffic Stop Leads to Six Arrests, Beaten Officer
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 - 03:08 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
The magistrate court complaint stated that occupants “punched, elbowed, hit and kneed” the officer.
The following were arrested, charged and jailed subject to making bail:
Stephanie Provo, 24, Huntington – driving under the influence (first offense), speeding, obstructing an officer;
Kaylon Spradling, 27, of Huntington -- fleeing, battery on an officer and strangulation;
Austin Mills, 22, of Huntington -- obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
Three additional Huntington residents , Steven Provo, 25, Jordan Mills, 22, and Raymond Mills, 24, were all charged with battery on a police officer and obstruction.
The charges for all but Spradling are misdemeanors.