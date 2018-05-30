Two Foreign Nationals Sentenced For Illegally Reentering the United States

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two men, Roberto Tulul-Ambrocio and Victor Santa Maria-Cleofas were both sentenced for the felony offense of Reentry of a Removed Alien, given credit for the time they spent incarcerated, and were both immediately remanded for deportation proceedings, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Tulul-Ambrocio, 30, of Guatemala, has been in federal custody since January 16, 2018. Santa Maria-Cleofas, 47, had been in custody since March 15, 2018. United States Attorney Mike Stuart praised the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I embrace legal immigration,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “But we will not tolerate those who time and time again try to evade the system and enter the United States illegally.”

On January 16, 2018, Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio, was arrested by ICE officers in Hurricane traveling to a restaurant where he worked. The ICE agents confirmed that Tulul-Ambrocio, was not in the United States legally, and he was taken into federal custody. Fingerprints taken from the defendant matched him to two prior removals in 2011. He was also convicted of illegally entering the United States in Arizona. After this conviction, Tulul-Ambrocio, was again deported from the United States on November 25, 2011 Tulul-Ambrocio then reentered the United States without legal permission from the Secretary of Homeland Security. Tulul-Ambrocio is a citizen of Guatemala.

On March 15, 2018, Mr. Santa Maria-Cleofas, was arrested by ICE officers in Hurricane also traveling to the same restaurant. The ICE agents confirmed that Santa Maria-Cleofas, was not in the United States legally, and he was taken into federal custody. Fingerprints taken from the defendant matched him to four prior removals in 2001, 2004, 2008 and 2010. He was also convicted of illegally entering the United States in Arizona in 2010. After this conviction, Santa Maria-Cleofas was again deported from the United States on December 1, 2010. Santa Maria-Cleofas then reentered the United States without legal permission from the Secretary of Homeland Security. Santa Maria-Cleofas is a citizen of Mexico.

Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes prosecuted both matters. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the sentencing hearing.