Marc A. Subik, M.D., rejoins Marshall Internal Medicine

Subik, a board-certified, fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, has been named an associate professor in the department of internal medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, with subspecialty certification in gastroenterology.

Subik’s tenure as faculty at Marshall’s school of medicine dates from 1984 through 1999; including appointment as chief of the section of gastroenterology from 1987 to 1999. He served as head of the section of gastroenterology at the Huntington VA Medical Center from 1999 to 2004. Most recently, Subik has been practicing at Charleston Gastroenterology in Charleston, West Virginia.

He earned his medical degree from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. He then completed his internal medicine residency at Marshall University. Subik’s advanced training includes a gastroenterology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Subik specializes in treating a wide range of gastrointestinal disorders, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis, acid reflux disease (GERD) and more.

Subik is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th Street in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1000. Subik is also seeing patients at the Marshall Internal Medicine location at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot; the phone number is 304-691-6910.