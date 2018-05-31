Most read
Marshall’s Zatar named chair of Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute Student Education Committee
Zatar has been a member of the institute for 15 years and received the Distinguished Award of Fellow for outstanding contributions to the organization. Zatar was previously named the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute Distinguished Educator for 2016 and received the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute Educator Award in 2009.
Founded in 1954, the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute is the technical institute and trade association for the precast/prestressed concrete structures industry. The institute develops, maintains and disseminates knowledge for the design, fabrication and erection of precast concrete structures and systems.
As chair of the Student Education Committee, Zatar will oversee efforts to communicate with and provide resources to faculty and students, as well as organizing educational and training sessions, workshops and competitions for students in the field. The committee also provides continuing education opportunities and resources for professors in the field.
Zatar’s term will last until 2022.