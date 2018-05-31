School of Medicine to host sold-out scholarship fundraiser

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio – The Marshall University [jcesom.marshall.edu]Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and co-chairs Dr. Pete and Mrs. Clare Chirico will host Standing Out In Our Field 5, the school’s annual fundraising event for medical student scholarships, Saturday, June 2.

The fundraiser is sold out. It has a western theme and music will be provided by Santa Cruz.

In addition to event co-sponsors Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, other sponsors to date include Radon; Maxor National Pharmacy Services; Valley Health; anonymous; Galaxy Distributing of West Virginia; HIMG; Holzer Health System; Ohio Valley Physicians; Pleasant Valley Hospital; Radiology Inc.; Retina Consultants/Marshall Eye Surgeons; Champion Industries; Guyan International; Diane C. & Maurice A. Mufson, M.D.; Natural Resource Partners; NorthStar Anesthesia; Ohio Valley Bank; Thomas Health System; Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield; Edward Tucker Architects Inc.; E.P. Leach & Sons Inc.; Marshall Health; Kroger; Spriggs Distributing Co.; and WoodmenLife.