Book sale slated at Cabell Public Library
Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 03:22 Updated 1 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The sale on the fourth floor of the library will include adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and CDs, LP records and magazines. Most books will be priced between $1 and $2.
Proceeds from the book sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services, such as this year’s Summer Reading Program for young readers and adults. If you’re not a member of the Friends, you can join for as little as $5.
For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at (304) 528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.