Metal in the Mountains Hosts Motorgrater

Motorgrater will play June 2 at Metal in the Mountains, 41 Pipestem Spa Way, Pipestem, WV. Doors open at 5 p.m. This stop is part of their "Desolatour" tour.

Forming in Santa Barbara, California the mid-90s, MOTOGRATER honed its creative industrial/tribal sounds and samples through playing and recording, and signed with Sever Records, founded by Dez Fafara of Coal Chamber and DevilDriver. MOTOGRATER evolved further thanks to dark, groove-oriented guitars, and in 2003, the band inked a deal with No Name/Elektra Records, and put out its self-titled major-label debut to critical and fan acclaim. 2003's acclaimed Motograter (Elektra Records) album launched a fiercely unique heavy rock band that was a breed apart from the nu metal masses, thanks to tribal body paint and the Motograter itself-a hand-made instrument created from industrial cable and guitar pieces that creates a singular bass sound. The 2003/4 radio singles "Down," "Suffocate" and "No Name" put the band-then fronted by Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch)--on the map. "Suffocate" landed in the film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre; "Down" cracked the Top 3 BillboardMainstream charts; and Motograter toured on Ozzfest 2003, as well as sharing stages with Korn, Marilyn Manson, Cradle of Filth, and many more. *After going on hiatus in 2005, they reformed in 2008 with a new lineup, putting out the Pre-Release EP in 2009, while their The Damned Holiday Tour thrilled old fans and made new ones.

After touring and performing for the next few years with artists such as Pop Evil, Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Danzig, Anthrax, and more, MOTOGRATER discovered North Carolina native James Anthony Legion in 2015.



