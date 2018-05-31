Don't Fall for Phony Telemarketing Arrest Scam

 Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 03:45 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Telemarketers try to scare sale everything. Now, they are calling people in the region stating there are arrest warrants in their name and/or an IRS judgment. 

According to social media, they will leave a message that "if you don't return the call, local officials will arrest you."

It's a scam. 

They are calling from 518-636-7752, as well as other numbers.

Some individuals have received repeat calls. 

Go on line and learn how to block a number, call your phone provider, or contact the Attorney General's Office. 

