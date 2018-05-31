Most read
Don't Fall for Phony Telemarketing Arrest Scam
Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 03:45 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
It's a scam.
They are calling from 518-636-7752, as well as other numbers.
Some individuals have received repeat calls.
Go on line and learn how to block a number, call your phone provider, or contact the Attorney General's Office.