W.Va. AG Sets June Stops for Metro Valley

 Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 05:28 Updated 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON —Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. 

 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
  • June 4: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. —Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 700 Hendricks St., Wayne
  • June 4: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.— Elder Abuse Presentation at Buffalo Senior Center, 330 Buffalo Creek Rd., Kenova
  • June 5: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Information Booth at Cabell County Drug Prevention Summit, Marshall University Memorial Student Center, John Marshall Way, Huntington
  • June 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Credit Reporting Event at Brooks Manor, 23 Brooks St., Charleston
  • June 8: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. —Mobile Office Hours at Buffalo Public Library, 19209 Buffalo Rd., Buffalo
  • June 18: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Information Booth at Summers on the Terrace, Marcum Terrace, Huntington
  • June 19: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock
  • June 19: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar
  • June 25: 11:30 a.m. to Noon — Elder Abuse Presentation at Salt Rock Senior Center, 5490 Route 10, Salt Rock
  • June 27: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Credit Reporting Event at Agsten Manor, 715 Randolph St., Charleston
  • June 28: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Elder Abuse Presentation at Wayne Senior Center, 440 Cleveland St., Wayne
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
 
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
 
For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.
