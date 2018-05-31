W.Va. AG Sets June Stops for Metro Valley

June 4: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. —Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 700 Hendricks St., Wayne

June 4: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.— Elder Abuse Presentation at Buffalo Senior Center, 330 Buffalo Creek Rd., Kenova

June 5: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Information Booth at Cabell County Drug Prevention Summit, Marshall University Memorial Student Center, John Marshall Way, Huntington

June 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Credit Reporting Event at Brooks Manor, 23 Brooks St., Charleston

June 8: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. —Mobile Office Hours at Buffalo Public Library, 19209 Buffalo Rd., Buffalo

June 18: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Information Booth at Summers on the Terrace, Marcum Terrace, Huntington

June 19: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock

June 19: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar

June 25: 11:30 a.m. to Noon — Elder Abuse Presentation at Salt Rock Senior Center, 5490 Route 10, Salt Rock

June 27: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Credit Reporting Event at Agsten Manor, 715 Randolph St., Charleston