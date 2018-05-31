Most read
Huntington Paving Starts Next Week
Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 21:24 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The following roadways will be paved beginning Monday, June 4, and continuing through June 9:
-- Roby Road from Perry Drive to Maupin Road
-- Willoughby Avenue from Carlton Drive to 127 Willoughby
-- Parsons Street from Saltwell Road to Hibner Avenue
-- Norway Avenue from Washington Boulevard to Avondale Road
-- Woodland Drive from Norway Avenue to Washington Boulevard
-- Woodland Drive from Washington Boulevard to Woodland Place
-- Ridgewood Road from 250 Ridgewood to Fern Street
Parking will be prohibited on the roadways that will be paved during this time. The Public Works Department will post no parking signs on these roadways.
To view the spring paving list in its entirety, visithttp://www.cityofhuntington.com/news/view/spring-paving-list-finalized