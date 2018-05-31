Bridge Named in Honor of Late Attorney Richard Tyson

The Division of Highways changed the name of the bridge number 06-64-20.19, locally known as Indian Meadows Bridges east/westbound, as “U.S. Air Force Second Lieutenant Richard E. Tyson Memorial Bridge.”

Richard E. Tyson served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1949 to 1953. After an impactful life of service to his nation, state and community, Richard E. Tyson, the father of David Tyson, passed away February 28, 2015.