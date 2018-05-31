Bridge Named in Honor of Late Attorney Richard Tyson

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 23:01 Updated 1 min ago
Bridge Named in Honor of Late Attorney Richard Tyson

The Division of Highways changed the name of the bridge number 06-64-20.19, locally known as Indian Meadows Bridges east/westbound, as “U.S. Air Force Second Lieutenant Richard E. Tyson Memorial Bridge.”

Richard E. Tyson served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1949 to 1953. After an impactful life of service to his nation, state and community, Richard E. Tyson, the father of David Tyson, passed away February 28, 2015. 

He and his son practices as Tyson & Tyson. 

The ceremony  occurred Thursday,  May 31 at the Cabell County Courthouse. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus