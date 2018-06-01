Police Officer Dragged a Block by Car

 Friday, June 1, 2018 - 03:37 Updated 2 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

A Huntington Police Officer called for assistance in an overdose incident  that "went bad" Thursday night about 9:20 p.m. at Ninth Avenue and 22nd Street.

According to reports by Police Chief Hank Dial, an arrested suspect took off in the vehicle apparently not knowing that he was dragging the officer.

Other officers on foot pursuit opened fire. The car eventually stopped on 8th Avenue. 

The officer is recovering from non life-threatening injuries. The male suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

 

