Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- Updated FIRST LOOK: Adrift, Action Point Won't Overtake SOLO
- Traffic Stop Leads to Six Arrests, Beaten Officer
- FBI Asks that You Reboot Your Router to Prevent Russian Malware
- Huntington Man Sentenced for Role in Federal Pill Conspiracy
- Huntington Council Hears First Reading of Cook School Transfer to Mount West for Vet Tech Program
- Marc A. Subik, M.D., rejoins Marshall Internal Medicine
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
Five Western Regional Inmates Have Hepatitis A; Two More Restaurant Workers Test Positive
Friday, June 1, 2018 - 03:51 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Voluntary vaccinations will be offered to all inmates. The food service vendor is required to have all its workers vaccinated.
Meanwhile , two more restaurant worker cases have been diagnosed. One is at the Pizza Hut in Ceredo, WV and the other at the IHOP in Barboursville.
Hepatitis A is transmitted by contact with fetal matter.