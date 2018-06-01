Five Western Regional Inmates Have Hepatitis A; Two More Restaurant Workers Test Positive

Five Western Regional Jail inmates have tested positive for Hepatitis A, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. The individuals infected with the virus were found upon their entry into the Barboursville, WV facility.

Voluntary vaccinations will be offered to all inmates. The food service vendor is required to have all its workers vaccinated.

Meanwhile , two more restaurant worker cases have been diagnosed. One is at the Pizza Hut in Ceredo, WV and the other at the IHOP in Barboursville.

Hepatitis A is transmitted by contact with fetal matter.