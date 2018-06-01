Moundsville Dad Arrested After Video Surfaces of Kids in Dryer

A Moundsville dad has been jailed after he allegedly place two children in a dryer, took videos of them, and uploaded them to Snapchat. In one video a little girl is seen screaming as the door is closed; a second video shows a boy in a dryer with a closed door.

24-year-old Ryan James Barr of Moundsville is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

In other law enforcement action, a man accused of hanging a pitt bull remains jailed after his $100,000 animal cruelty bond was reduced to $25,000 plus GPS home confinement monitoring. John Copening turned himself in back in April.

A Wayne County High School student has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up the school with an AK-47.

Stephen Tyler Ramsey, 18, of Wayne, is charged with threats of terrorist acts.

The suspect said he muttered the thoughts under his breath. Several students hit him with a paint roller, dragged him to the ground and told him to kill himself.

Ramsey is jailed in lieu of $40,000.