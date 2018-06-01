DEVELOPING: Military Helicopter Lands Safely in Wayne

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, June 1, 2018 - 04:25 Updated 2 hours ago

Some tense moments for first responders and residents near Tri-State Airport. A military CH-47 Chinook chopper reported engine trouble to the tower at Tri State Airport. 

The helicopter landed on a field near Wayne, WV as a precaution about 8 p.m. WSAZ said it was back in the air two hours later. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus