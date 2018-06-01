Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- Updated FIRST LOOK: Adrift, Action Point Won't Overtake SOLO
- Traffic Stop Leads to Six Arrests, Beaten Officer
- FBI Asks that You Reboot Your Router to Prevent Russian Malware
- Huntington Man Sentenced for Role in Federal Pill Conspiracy
- Huntington Council Hears First Reading of Cook School Transfer to Mount West for Vet Tech Program
- Marc A. Subik, M.D., rejoins Marshall Internal Medicine
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
DEVELOPING: Military Helicopter Lands Safely in Wayne
The helicopter landed on a field near Wayne, WV as a precaution about 8 p.m. WSAZ said it was back in the air two hours later.