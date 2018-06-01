WVU Parkersburg nursing program receives National recognition

Parkersburg, W.Va. – West Virginia University at Parkersburg ranks second behind WVU for the best nursing school in West Virginia, and ranks highest on the list of schools offering an associate nursing degree.

The college has also achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the RN licensing exam for four of the last six graduating classes, exceeding national and state averages.

“Our ranking demonstrates the academic excellence and commitment of our faculty and staff in the nursing program, and our general education curriculum,” said Dr. Rose Beebe, interim chairperson and professor for the Nursing and Health Sciences Division. “They are truly dedicated to the success of students, utilizing the best resources available to support their learning.”

Nursing resources at WVU Parkersburg include a high-precision simulation lab and the transition to a concept-based curriculum, so students develop the critical thinking skills required for problem-solving and clinical decision-making with patient care. The simulation lab, which is being renovated to replicate a four-room hospital, involves the students providing nursing care to nine computer-controlled mannequins.

WVU Parkersburg was ranked among 26 West Virginia schools offering nursing associate, bachelor, and Direct-Entry master’s degrees by the national nonprofit organization, RegisteredNursing.org. Each school was analyzed based on their pass rates for the National Council Licensure Examination-Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN) exam, which asses a student’s comprehensive knowledge of the field, and is required to practice nursing.

“We are very proud of all of our nursing students, past and present for their outstanding performance.” said Dr. Jane Milley, interim president for WVU Parkersburg. “They bring promise to the future of healthcare in Mid-Ohio Valley.”

For more information about the nursing program and enrollment, visit www.wvup.edu/nursing or call 304-424-8300.