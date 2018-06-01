Most read
"Happytime" Puppets Prevail over Sesame Street
Attorneys for Sesame Street argued that the trademark infringement case was similar to the "Debbie Does Dallas" porn movie in which a court ruled in favor of the Children's TV Workshop. Judge Broderick stressed this film is not porn, it's R-rated.
Movie maker STX issued a statement attributed to a puppet lawyer named Fred, Esq.
"We fluffing love Sesame Street and we're obviously very pleased that the ruling reinforced what STX's intention was from the very beginning — to honor the heritage of The Jim Henson Company's previous award-winning creations while drawing a clear distinction between any Muppets or Sesame Street characters and the new world Brian Henson and team created," the statement said.
A portion of the judge's statement said:
"I held a hearing in this matter pertaining to Plaintiff's application for a temporary restraining order. (Doc. 9.) Accordingly, and for the reasons set forth on the record at the hearing, it is hereby ORDERED that Plaintiff's application for a temporary restraining order is DENIED. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the parties are directed to meet and confer and, on or before June 8, 2018, submit a joint update to the Court regarding how they propose to proceed in this matter. "
EARLIER STORY: http://www.huntingtonnews.net/157232
