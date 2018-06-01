"Happytime" Puppets Prevail over Sesame Street

Sesame Street Workshop alleged that the use of "No Sesame; All Street" caused viewers to misbelieve that the R-rated comedy included iconic family friendly puppets.

A Manhattan federal court judge has ruled that the trailer for the R-Rated "Happytime Murders" distinguishes itself from the family friendly puppets of Sesame Street.

Attorneys for Sesame Street argued that the trademark infringement case was similar to the "Debbie Does Dallas" porn movie in which a court ruled in favor of the Children's TV Workshop. Judge Broderick stressed this film is not porn, it's R-rated.

Movie maker STX issued a statement attributed to a puppet lawyer named Fred, Esq.

"We fluffing love Sesame Street and we're obviously very pleased that the ruling reinforced what STX's intention was from the very beginning — to honor the heritage of The Jim Henson Company's previous award-winning creations while drawing a clear distinction between any Muppets or Sesame Street characters and the new world Brian Henson and team created," the statement said.

A portion of the judge's statement said:

"I held a hearing in this matter pertaining to Plaintiff's application for a temporary restraining order. (Doc. 9.) Accordingly, and for the reasons set forth on the record at the hearing, it is hereby ORDERED that Plaintiff's application for a temporary restraining order is DENIED. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the parties are directed to meet and confer and, on or before June 8, 2018, submit a joint update to the Court regarding how they propose to proceed in this matter. "

EARLIER STORY: http://www.huntingtonnews.net/157232