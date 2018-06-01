Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- Updated FIRST LOOK: Adrift, Action Point Won't Overtake SOLO
- Traffic Stop Leads to Six Arrests, Beaten Officer
- FBI Asks that You Reboot Your Router to Prevent Russian Malware
- Huntington Man Sentenced for Role in Federal Pill Conspiracy
- Huntington Council Hears First Reading of Cook School Transfer to Mount West for Vet Tech Program
- Marc A. Subik, M.D., rejoins Marshall Internal Medicine
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
Dial to be Sworn in as Chief at Ceremony
Mayor Steve Williams appointed Dial to the position on May 14. Huntington City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment May 21.
Dial, 50, is a 26-year veteran of the Police Department. He began his career in the Patrol Bureau and also served as the Administrative Bureau commander and the Patrol Bureau commander for five years before he was named interim chief of police in January.