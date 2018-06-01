Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- Updated FIRST LOOK: Adrift, Action Point Won't Overtake SOLO
- Traffic Stop Leads to Six Arrests, Beaten Officer
- FBI Asks that You Reboot Your Router to Prevent Russian Malware
- Huntington Man Sentenced for Role in Federal Pill Conspiracy
- Huntington Council Hears First Reading of Cook School Transfer to Mount West for Vet Tech Program
- Marc A. Subik, M.D., rejoins Marshall Internal Medicine
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
Fat Patty's Fundraiser June 8 for Bulletproof Police K-9 Vests
The fundraiser will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Fat Patty’s, 1935 3rd Ave. The event will include a silent auction, appetizers and cash bar. All proceeds, which are tax-deductible, will go toward purchasing the vests.
The event will also include an appearance by James Hatch, a retired special warfare operator who was a K-9 handler on several military deployments. On his final deployment and the night he was critically wounded, Hatch’s life was spared by a K-9 named “Spike.” From that point forward, Hatch has oriented his life around the training, care and preservation of working dogs. In addition to working as the founder and president of the fund, he works with, local law enforcement and has adopted a former service dog in need of medical attention.
For more information about Spikes K9 Fund, visit www.spikesk9fund.org.
Those who cannot attend the fundraiser on June 8 but would still like to donate can mail donations (Check payable to "Spike's K9 Fund") to Philip Macri, Tri-State Pool Distributors, at PO Box 6473, Huntington, WV 25772.