Hank Dial Swearing in Ceremony IMAGES

Police Chief Hank Dial was publicly sworn-in today in the municipal courtroom at the Huntington Police Department. Dial, 50, is a 26-year veteran of the Police Department.



“I wanted to be chief because I love this department and I love this city. It’s very personal to me. It was never my goal to be a chief of police somewhere- it was my goal to be the chief of police in Huntington, West Virginia,” Dial said.