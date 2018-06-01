Most read
Ground Broken for W. Huntington All Inclusive Playground IMAGES
Friday, June 1, 2018 - 23:51 Edited from a Press Release
Phase one will include the majority of inclusive play equipment surrounded by rubber surfacing. People of all ages and all scopes of abilities will soon be able to play and see beyond the differences of others with this new playground!
PHOTOS: Mayor's Office City of Huntington/Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation Comm.