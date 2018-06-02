President Trump Orders Preservation of Coal, Nuclear Power Plants

The United States of America has the most technologically advanced and developed infrastructure in the world, with access to a reliable, dependable, and diversified electric grid, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

President Donald J. Trump believes in total energy independence and dominance, and that keeping America’s energy grid and infrastructure strong and secure protects our national security, public safety, and economy from intentional attacks and natural disasters.

Unfortunately, impending retirements of fuel-secure power facilities are leading to a rapid depletion of a critical part of our Nation’s energy mix, and impacting the resilience of our power grid.

President Trump has directed Secretary of Energy Rick Perry to prepare immediate steps to stop the loss of these resources, and looks forward to receiving his recommendations.

In response to Trump's decision, WV Senator Shelley Moore Capito released the following:

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the below statement regarding the Trump administration’s intent to use the Federal Power Act and the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued operation of coal-fired and nuclear power plants.



“I am very supportive of the administration’s decision to take action to preserve our coal-fired and nuclear power plants. The recent series of winter storms caused thousands of power outages and drove up rates due to reduced supply, highlighting just how important it is that we have access to affordable and reliable energy sources. As it has done time and time again over the years, coal proved to be exactly what we needed to power the country, demonstrating its importance in keeping the lights on when other resources were unavailable. I am encouraged by the president’s actions to protect our nation from these plant closures and ensure coal power is available to address future weather, market, and cybersecurity challenges. Doing so will be vital to our state’s economy and to our nation’s viability, security, and independence.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) expressed his praise for Trump's decision too:

