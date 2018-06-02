Most read
Touma Hearing Centers Welcomes New Team Member
Megan Wolford received her B.A. from Marshall University then went on to earn her Doctorate of Audiology from West Virginia University. While earning her doctoral degree, Ms. Wolford completed her clinical rotations at Touma Hearing Centers. Wolford is a certified member of the Academy of Audiology. She is seeing patients at Touma Hearing Center’s office on Third Avenue in Huntington, WV, and at their office on Montgomery Avenue in Ashland, KY.
“We are pleased to have another outstanding audiologist join Touma Hearing Centers. The addition of a skilled specialist dedicated to diagnosing and treating hearing and balance disorders is sure to enhance our center’s reputation for delivering compassionate, personalized care,” said Dr. Joe Touma Jr.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Ms. Wolford please call 304-529-2477 or visit toumahearing.com
Touma Hearing Centers, a division of HIMG, provides comprehensive specialized care by fellowship-trained physicians in ear, hearing and balance disorders, audiology and hearing aid services. They are committed to providing thoughtful, comprehensive and compassionate care. For more information, visit toumahearing.com.