HPD Website Explains How to Thank an Officer

Would you like to thank or commend a police officer for a job well done? You can either contact HPD Office of Professional Standards at 304-696-5550 or the Chief's Office at 304-696-5510. Your comments will be passed on to the officer, but this way a record of your gratitude or compliments can be placed in the officer's personnel file, the release said.

phone numbers are as follows:

304-696-5510 – The Office of the Chief of Police.

304-696-5550 – The Office of Professional Standards, to file a complaint or commend or compliment an officer's conduct or actions.

304-696-4470 – Records Bureau, for crash reports, incident reports, and background records checks.

304-696-4420 – Criminal Investigations Bureau, to reach a detective regarding an investigation.

304-696-5560 – Administrative Bureau, to speak to someone about hiring, training, grant programs, purchasing, payroll, or crime statistics.

304-696-4428 – Forensic Services Unit, to speak to someone about fingerprinting.