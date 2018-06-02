Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- HPD Website Explains How to Thank an Officer
- Fat Patty's Fundraiser June 8 for Bulletproof Police K-9 Vests
- Manchin Complains to Viacom About "WV Wilder," only they are not Airing the Show
- Secretary of State Announces Changes to Notary Public Registration
- Marshall computer science students guide St. Joseph Catholic Schools students to world championships in VEX Robotics
- Former Marshall Surgical Resident Sues for Sexual Harassment , Discrimination
- Marc A. Subik, M.D., rejoins Marshall Internal Medicine
HPD Website Explains How to Thank an Officer
Saturday, June 2, 2018 - 03:45 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
phone numbers are as follows:
304-696-5510 – The Office of the Chief of Police.
304-696-5550 – The Office of Professional Standards, to file a complaint or commend or compliment an officer's conduct or actions.
304-696-4470 – Records Bureau, for crash reports, incident reports, and background records checks.
304-696-4420 – Criminal Investigations Bureau, to reach a detective regarding an investigation.
304-696-5560 – Administrative Bureau, to speak to someone about hiring, training, grant programs, purchasing, payroll, or crime statistics.
304-696-4428 – Forensic Services Unit, to speak to someone about fingerprinting.