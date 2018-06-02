Most read
Kentucky Man Charged with Officer's Assault
Saturday, June 2, 2018 - 03:59 Edited from a Press Release
Daymon Everage has been charged with jumping into the driver's seat of the Dodge Journey, dragging the officer, and crashing into a parked car.
The officer has been treated and released for cuts and abrasions The suspect, who suffered injuries from shots fire by one or more HPD officers, is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond at the Western Regional Jail.
A video of the incident can be seen at:
https://www.facebook.com/david.chalfant.58/videos/466331707120233/