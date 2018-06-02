Kentucky Man Charged with Officer's Assault

 Saturday, June 2, 2018 - 03:59 Edited from a Press Release

A 28-year-old Kentucky man has been charged with malicious assault on a police officer in connection with the Thursday, May 31 incident in the 800 block of 22nd Street. 

Daymon Everage has been charged with jumping into the driver's seat of the Dodge Journey, dragging the officer, and crashing into a parked car.

The officer has been treated and released for cuts and abrasions The suspect, who suffered injuries from shots fire by one or more HPD officers,  is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond at the Western Regional Jail. 

 A video of the incident can be seen at:

https://www.facebook.com/david.chalfant.58/videos/466331707120233/

