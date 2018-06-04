Would you Get on Board this T-Rex?

 Monday, June 4, 2018 - 01:31 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

King's Island and Canada's Wonderland are "test" parks for Cedar Point. Speculation has started on King's next coaster.

Seems like dinos are rumored beyond the Jurassic sequel, Fallen Kingdom. One insider thinks a T-Rex coaster will come to Mason, Ohio. 

Here's a fans animation. Would you climb on board?

