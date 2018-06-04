W.Va. AG Warns Against Price Gouging During State of Emergency

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns against price gouging during a state of emergency due to heavy rain in the state's Eastern Panhandle.



Anyone with a question about price gouging laws or believe they have been a victim of price gouging should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at The law takes effect during any state of emergency or state of preparedness, as issued by West Virginia’s governor. Price gouging laws remain in effect until the declaration is lifted or 30 days, whichever is longer, subject to limited exceptions.The Attorney General urges any consumer who believes he or she may have been charged prices that increased dramatically after the state of emergency declaration to file a complaint with his office. Those with a receipt should attach a copy to their complaint.Anyone with a question about price gouging laws or believe they have been a victim of price gouging should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

Laws prohibiting such activity took effect Sunday with the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency in Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton counties.The state’s price gouging laws specifically prohibit any person, business or contractor from inflating the price of select consumer items by more than 10 percent of what it sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.“West Virginians pull together in times of emergency," Attorney General Morrisey said. "This weekend's flooding should be no different. I encourage everyone to pull together and help their neighbors. I also warn those looking to take advantage of the situation to think twice as our office will enforce our state's consumer protection laws."