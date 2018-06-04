What's Up Doc Robotic?

 Monday, June 4, 2018 - 00:24 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Artificial intelligence is having a massive impact on healthcare - computers can now diagnose some diseases better than humans, and smartphone apps can help monitor high blood pressure and blood sugar for diabetics.

Does this mean your family doctor will be replaced by Robbie the Robot? Tech expert Takara Small explains how AI will affect health care in the not-so-distant future. To read more: http://cbc.ca/1.4286200

