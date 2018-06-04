Throwing a Dinosaur off a Cliff! Filming on the Set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, June 4, 2018 - 02:06 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

This is a behind the scenes on the set promo short concerning those dinos in "Fallen Kingdom."

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom doesn't come out until June 22nd, but you can pre-order your tickets TODAY! http://fandango.com/jurassicworld

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus