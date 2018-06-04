Death Defying Cruise HALO Stunt; 100 Takes to get it Right

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, June 4, 2018 - 02:44 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Tom Cruise continues combining his hunk star label with another --- stunts. He does his own. For Mission Impossible : Fallout , he took 100 takes to get a HALO air jump scene perfect.

Troops jump out at 25,000 feet and free fall until 2,500 feet. To see more , it will be the end of July. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus