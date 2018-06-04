Death Defying Cruise HALO Stunt; 100 Takes to get it Right

Tom Cruise continues combining his hunk star label with another --- stunts. He does his own. For Mission Impossible : Fallout , he took 100 takes to get a HALO air jump scene perfect.

Troops jump out at 25,000 feet and free fall until 2,500 feet. To see more , it will be the end of July.

