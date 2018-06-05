BASILE, EASTON, LAVENSKI, RUBIN AND SEUFER NAMED SHARP SHOOTERS BY WEST VIRGINIA EXECUTIVE MAGAZINE

Charleston, WV – Mike Basile, managing member of Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC; Dr. Michelle Easton, professor and dean of the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy; Susan Lavenski, CEO and owner of Charles Ryan Associates; Steve Rubin, president of JBS Resources LLC and member-manager of Rubin Brothers LLC, Autumn Investments LLC and Penn Avenue Holdings LLC; and Howard Seufer, partner and education law group leader at Bowles Rice LLP have been named members of the Sharp Shooters Class of 2018 by West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine.

WVE’s Sharp Shooters honors program recognizes 10 outstanding West Virginians over the age of 43 who have accomplished great things in both their careers and communities. Honorees must have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position for at least five years and actively participate in community service and philanthropic efforts.

The Sharp Shooters Class of 2018 was honored at a reception at the University of Charleston on May 31. During the reception, the Spring 2018 issue was unveiled, the cover of which highlights the 10 Sharp Shooters.

The inductees of the 2018 class are: Zach Abraham, principal and co-founder of AlignHR, LLC; Berniece Collis, vice president of Minghini’s General Contractors, Inc.; Steven Eshenaur, state surgeon for the West Virginia Army National Guard and emergency department physician for Jackson General Hospital; Eric Lewis, member at Ours Lawyer Lewis & Company PLLC; and Kevin Trippett, president and CEO for Westbrook Health Services, Inc.

“This year’s class of Sharp Shooters represent the great leadership that exists throughout the Mountain State,” says Kensie Hamilton Fauber, editor in chief and partner at Executive Ink, LLC. “Like the natural resources our state is known for providing to the rest of the country and around the world, these leaders are fueling the state’s future. They set high standards both professionally and through their giving so that others will prosper and follow their lead. West Virginia Executive is very proud of this year’s class and their commitment to the state.”

Nominations for the Sharp Shooters Class of 2019, to be announced in the Spring/May 2019 issue of WVE, may be submitted through the nomination form at www.wvexecutive.com/sharp-shooter-nomination-form. Nominations for the 2018 class are due February 15, 2019.

West Virginia Executive, the state’s premier business publication, was founded in 1998. The quarterly publication strives to provide quality, in-depth business news coverage and highlight growth and development within the Mountain State.