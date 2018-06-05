Morrisey Welcomes Ruling in Defense of Sincerely Held Religious Beliefs

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey welcomed a Monday ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that defends the religious beliefs of a wedding cake baker.





The 7-2 ruling, issued Monday morning, decided the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Attorney General Morrisey issues the following statement.



“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling preserves the freedom of conscience and sets forth that the government cannot act with hostility toward the sincerely held religious beliefs of its citizens, such as the beliefs of the baker here.



“It underscores that states must be neutral in the face of one’s sincerely held religious beliefs.



“Our office proudly joined a 20-state coalition in supporting the baker’s religious beliefs because such consideration is crucial when reviewing a civil rights issue.”

