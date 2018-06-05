FIRST LOOK: Surprise...Solo will be Challenged by Oceans 8

Once, an ole, crusty racing gambler told me about picks and misses from Hollywood: "It's all a crap shoot," said the late Al (Mayor of 4th Avenue) Cross, the long time manager of the Keit

Name the movies and the year.... no cheating!

h Albee.

During intermissions, Cross filled me in on his version of Huntington theatre history and the film industry.

He was like a grandfather who couldn't stop telling stories (B.S.?) from the 1937 flood (the event, not the band) where seats were stored in the balcony to "integration" in the 60s, when the Orpheum (aka Cinema ) closed the balcony and second entries for "darkies" without notice on the opening day of Cecil B. DeMille's "Ten Commandments."

My recollections come when filmmakers have once again learn about no sure things ---- "Solo A Star Wars Story" --- has been projected to lose $$$. Not even the sacred "Force" could intervene to prevent the blockbuster franchise from introducing a "softer" title.

Tentpole franchise or projected stand alone blockbuster, as Al said, "it's a crap shoot."

His wisdom prevails even in the 21st Century.

Instead of anticipating a lofty #1 SOLO at the boxoffice , the women of Tinsel Town led by Sandra Bullock open "Oceans 8," hoping to repeat the lofty success of "Wonder Woman" and avoid the crash that was the "Ghostbusters" re-make.

Normally, I strongly factor in to "predictions" the findings of industry trade publications, this list is from Rotten Tomatoes. Based on social media and on line votes here's what the strongest hits will be:

June's Most Anticipated Flicks

1. Jurassic Park Fallen Kingdom (top in Want to See votes)

2015’s Jurassic World benefited from over a decade and a half of fan anticipation, and it went on to become the fifth highest-grossing domestic release of all time. Accordingly, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was voted into the top 3 Most Anticipated movies on all of RT’s social platforms, and it currently has more than triple the number of Want-to-See votes of the next highest movie. J.A. Bayona is on board as director this time around, and all three of his previous films (The Orphanage, The Impossible, and A Monster Calls) have been Certified Fresh, which is a promising sign. Plus, the new entry not only includes returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but fan favorite Jeff Goldblum is coming back to tell us all how life, uh, finds a way. (16,000 want to see votes)

2. INCREDIBLES 2

The sequel to the Pixar superhero oriented comes in second. But the want to see votes drop 75% to 4,800. The original 2004 film is legend. Can the Parr family do it again?

3. HEREDITARY

The year's scream queen brings bone chilling scares as Toni Collette stars. Raves come from Sundance.

4. OCEANS 8

A female spin on the Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s franchise, writer-director Gary Ross assembles a team of women to pull off a similarly daring and quip-filled heist at the Met Gala. Ross (Pleasantville, The Hunger Games) has a pretty solid record as director, and his star-studded cast includes Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, and, as Danny Ocean’s sister Debbie, Sandra Bullock.

5. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

HONORABLE MENTION: The Mr. Roger's doc, Won't You Be My Neighbor.

Tomatoes has another survey --- worthy of a second article --- What year had the best summer movies? A hint is on top of the page: Can you name the movies and the year?

OPENING THIS WEEK:

OCEANS 8

HEREDITARY