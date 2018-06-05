Rep. Jenkins Asks PSC to Ignore Utilities Request for Increases; REDUCE RATES

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) is urging West Virginia’s electric companies to lower their rates and pass along savings from the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act to consumers.

“Utility companies in all but two states – West Virginia and Tennessee – have already announced rate relief savings to their consumers. It’s time West Virginia utilities to do the same,” Rep. Jenkins wrote to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.

“The intent of our legislation was to benefit working-class families, seniors and small businesses, ensuring they see the positive impacts of tax reform. Utility companies should not sit on their customers’ money but instead pass these savings along to the consumer.”

West Virginia utility companies were required to file plans with the Public Service Commission last week on their benefits from tax reform and their plans to use those savings.

The full text of the letter is below. A PDF is available here.

Michael Albert

Public Service Commission of West Virginia

201 Brooks St.

Charleston, WV 25301

Dear Chairman Albert:

President Trump made tax reform one of his key issues, and I was proud to stand with him to pass once-in-a-generation tax cuts, tax simplification and job-creating legislation for the benefit of West Virginians. The legislation, the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, allows middle-class families to keep more of their hard-earned money and lets small businesses unleash their job-growing potential.

This historic legislation has also enabled utility companies to lower utility bills for their consumers across the nation. In fact, utility companies in all but two states – West Virginia and Tennessee – have already announced rate relief savings to their consumers. It’s time West Virginia utilities to do the same.

The intent of our legislation was to benefit working-class families, seniors and small businesses, ensuring they see the positive impacts of tax reform. Utility companies should not sit on their customers’ money but instead pass these savings along to the consumer. I urge the Public Service Commission to follow through on Congress’ intent in passing the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act and see that utility consumers benefit from these tax savings.

Together, we can help West Virginia’s families, seniors and those on fixed incomes pay their utility bills while also seeing the benefits of tax reform.

Sincerely,

Evan H. Jenkins

Member of Congress