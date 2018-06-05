AG Wins $20K Judgment, Shuts Down Cabell County Home Inspector

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a civil judgment of more than $20,000 against a Cabell County home inspection business now judged to have unlawfully charged consumers for work the company failed to complete.

The court order forces Safe & Sound Inspection Services and its owner/operator, Ivan Leon Harless, to pay $15,000 in civil penalties and $5,068 in consumer restitution. It further prohibits either defendant from engaging in home inspection work until those amounts are paid.

“Consumers deserve to see work they pay for completed in a timely manner,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our victory reinforces the rule of law and demonstrates clear consequences for business owners who choose to violate our state’s consumer protection laws.”

The Attorney General alleged that Safe & Sound and its owner charged customers for water removal and/or mold remediation, but failed to complete the work or refund their payments. The court determined each instance violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2017, also accused Harless of continuing to operate Safe & Sound Inspection Services after its state license was dissolved for failing to file an annual report with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office in 2014.

Harless then pleaded guilty in January 2017 to obtaining goods by false pretenses and fraudulent schemes.

Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles entered the recent judgment. A copy can be read at

.