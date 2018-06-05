Score More Drugs, Dealers off Huntington Streets

Neighborhood complaints in the 600 block of 13th Street West have led to the arrest of two dealers, seizure of suspected distributable amount of crack cocaine, heroin and cash.

The location which lacked running water and utilities has been shut down.

Barbara Sizemore, 52, and Ricky Ingram, 54, were charged Tuesday morning June 5 with operating a dwelling for drug sales.

Officers from the HPD criminal investigations unit and special investigations handled the raid and obtained the search warrants in advance following complaints of drug sales and prostitutes in the area.