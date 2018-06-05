Most read
Score More Drugs, Dealers off Huntington Streets
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 - 19:40 Updated 5 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
The location which lacked running water and utilities has been shut down.
Barbara Sizemore, 52, and Ricky Ingram, 54, were charged Tuesday morning June 5 with operating a dwelling for drug sales.
Officers from the HPD criminal investigations unit and special investigations handled the raid and obtained the search warrants in advance following complaints of drug sales and prostitutes in the area.