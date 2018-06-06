Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Intent to Distribute Heroin in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Michigan man who was caught with drugs in Huntington in 2017 was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

William Henry Stephens, Jr., 45, of Inkster, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin in federal court in Huntington. Stuart commended the work of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force.

“Stephens was a gun-toting drug dealer peddling a wide variety of dangerous drugs,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Putting him behind bars is yet another big win for law enforcement and our citizens.”

On June 29, 2017, members of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 702 Washington Avenue in Huntington. Prior to the search, investigators conducting surveillance observed Stephens coming and going from the residence and conducting what appeared to be drug transactions. During the search, investigators seized approximately 140 grams of heroin, 44 grams of crack, and a firearm. Stephens admitted that he possessed the heroin and crack for distribution. Stephens also admitted that he possessed additional drugs, including heroin and cocaine, along with multiple firearms which seized by investigators during a separate search warrant previously executed on December 15, 2016. As part of his plea agreement, Stephens admitted to all the drug trafficking and firearms activity charged in the indictment.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.