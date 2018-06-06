Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- FIRST LOOK: Surprise...Solo will be Challenged by Oceans 8. Hereditary
- Black Bear(s) Roaming Around Huntington
- DEVELOPING ... Naloxone Recall Does Not Impact WV
- AEP Foundation awards $450,000 STEM grant to strengthen Math
- Fatal accidents, off-the-books workers, a union once run by a mobster The rogue world of one of New York’s major trash haulers.
- AG Wins $20K Judgment, Shuts Down Cabell County Home Inspector
- BASILE, EASTON, LAVENSKI, RUBIN AND SEUFER NAMED SHARP SHOOTERS BY WEST VIRGINIA EXECUTIVE MAGAZINE
Mexican National had two prior felony convictions and three prior deportations
“Two prior felony convictions. Three prior deportations.” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “This is exactly why we need the wall – to stop repeat violators and those refusing to comply with our immigration system.”
On April 10, 2018, Martinez-Campeano was traced to a hotel in Huntington, West Virginia by members of ICE after receiving a tip that defendant was in the country illegally and working at a restaurant in Barboursville, West Virginia. ICE agents approached Martinez-Campeano and he surrendered to them. Agents promptly confirmed that Martinez-Campeano was not in the United States legally, and took him into federal custody.
Martinez-Campeano fingerprints matched him to a 2007 Missouri felony Forgery conviction. After his felony sentence in Missouri was discharged, Martinez-Campeano was deported from the United States. Martinez-Campeano reentered the United States and was removed from the United States for a second time in 2010. Sometime afterword, Martinez-Campeano reentered the United States and was captured in Texas. He was convicted of the federal criminal offense of Reentry of a Removed Alien in 2012. Once again, defendant Martinez-Campeano was deported from the United States. Martinez-Campeano illegally reentered the United States for a fourth time prior to his capture in 2018. Martinez-Campeano admitted to ICE agents that he was a Mexican citizen subject to deportation proceedings.
Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing.