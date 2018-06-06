Mexican National had two prior felony convictions and three prior deportations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Mexican national man pled guilty yesterday to the felony offense of Reentry of a Removed Alien, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Eduardo Martinez-Campeano, 47, faces up to ten years of incarceration, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment when he is sentenced on September 4, 2018.

Martinez-Campeano is also subject to deportation proceedings at the conclusion of any sentence imposed. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Two prior felony convictions. Three prior deportations.” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “This is exactly why we need the wall – to stop repeat violators and those refusing to comply with our immigration system.”

On April 10, 2018, Martinez-Campeano was traced to a hotel in Huntington, West Virginia by members of ICE after receiving a tip that defendant was in the country illegally and working at a restaurant in Barboursville, West Virginia. ICE agents approached Martinez-Campeano and he surrendered to them. Agents promptly confirmed that Martinez-Campeano was not in the United States legally, and took him into federal custody.

Martinez-Campeano fingerprints matched him to a 2007 Missouri felony Forgery conviction. After his felony sentence in Missouri was discharged, Martinez-Campeano was deported from the United States. Martinez-Campeano reentered the United States and was removed from the United States for a second time in 2010. Sometime afterword, Martinez-Campeano reentered the United States and was captured in Texas. He was convicted of the federal criminal offense of Reentry of a Removed Alien in 2012. Once again, defendant Martinez-Campeano was deported from the United States. Martinez-Campeano illegally reentered the United States for a fourth time prior to his capture in 2018. Martinez-Campeano admitted to ICE agents that he was a Mexican citizen subject to deportation proceedings.

Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing.