Public Service Commission Conducts Inspections for International Roadcheck 2018

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s Transportation Division will participate in International Roadcheck 2018, conducting commercial vehicle inspections from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 5 through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 at the Cooper’s Rock weigh station.

The primary goal of the International Roadcheck is to increase compliance with safety rules and to remove unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers from the highways to make our highways safer for all motorists. They will also carry out extended, targeted patrols in high traffic areas of Mercer, Wood, Ritchie and Doddridge counties and road construction areas on I-64 in Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties to determine whether commercial motor vehicles and drivers are in compliance with state and federal safety regulations. During this 72-hour period, commercial motor vehicles will be uniformly inspected throughout North America, including the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The emphasis of this year’s International Roadcheck is hours-of-service compliance. Federal regulations dictate the number of hours drivers of commercial motor vehicles are permitted to work and how long they must wait before returning to the road. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) organizes the International Roadcheck and reports that hours-of-service violations were the top cause of drivers being placed out of service during the 2017 Roadcheck. Vehicles or drivers placed out of service will remain out of service until they are brought into compliance.

The Public Service Commission joins CVSA in this international effort every year to improve safety and reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on West Virginia’s roadways.