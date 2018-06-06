Most read
Public Service Commission Conducts Inspections for International Roadcheck 2018
The emphasis of this year’s International Roadcheck is hours-of-service compliance. Federal regulations dictate the number of hours drivers of commercial motor vehicles are permitted to work and how long they must wait before returning to the road. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) organizes the International Roadcheck and reports that hours-of-service violations were the top cause of drivers being placed out of service during the 2017 Roadcheck. Vehicles or drivers placed out of service will remain out of service until they are brought into compliance.
The Public Service Commission joins CVSA in this international effort every year to improve safety and reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on West Virginia’s roadways.