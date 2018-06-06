West Virginia American Water Begins $760,000 Pipeline Upgrade along McComas Road in Barboursville

Barboursville, W.Va. (June 5, 2018) – West Virginia American Water today announced the start of construction to replace aging water main along McComas Road in Barboursville to improve service reliability, increase flows for fire protection and prevent water outages.

The project, with an estimated cost of $760,000, will replace 5,300 feet of 1970s-era 6-inch pipe with new 12-inch pipe and add five fire hydrants.

The project begins this week and will stretch from Martha Road to Toms Creek Road. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday with make-up days on Friday as needed. Work on evenings and weekends is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule. Weather permitting, the upgrade should be completed by the end of October.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to provide high quality, reliable water service to our Barboursville customers and represents one of the $28 million in pipe replacement and other distribution system upgrades we are making in 2018 due to our Distribution System Improvement Charge,” said West Virginia American Water President Brian Bruce. “Through this program, we have dramatically accelerated our infrastructure replacement to about a 100-year replacement rate and will replace more than 70 miles of aging water lines over the program’s first two years.”

During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. West Virginia American Water apologizes in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and will work to minimize disruptions.

West Virginia American Water customers can see their water bills at work on the company’s interactive web-based map of its 2018 infrastructure upgrade projects. This user-friendly map allows the public to view details about water main replacement projects and other water distribution system upgrades throughout the company’s service area.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.