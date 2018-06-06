Attorney General Morrisey Appoints New Solicitor General

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the appointment of Lindsay S. See as the state’s second solicitor general.





Solicitor General See steps into a crucial role that defends West Virginia’s interests in state and federal court. She will work with Chief Deputy Anthony Martin to manage the state’s litigation.



“Lindsay is an immensely talented attorney,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our record of success continues to attract the best and brightest. West Virginia will greatly benefit from Lindsay’s wealth of private practice experience in appellate and administrative law. I’m thrilled to have her on our team.”



See previously spent several years with the firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Washington, D.C. Her résumé also includes a clerkship for Judge Thomas B. Griffith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and an internship with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Solicitor General.



“I am excited to take on this new role,” See said. “I am honored by the confidence placed in me by Attorney General Morrisey. I look forward to furthering the successes of the office and serving West Virginia by fighting to protect the rights and values of her citizens.”



See graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School where she served as executive editor of the Harvard Law Review. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in government with a concentration in political theory from Patrick Henry College of Purcellville, Virginia, where she graduated summa cum laude with highest honors in the major.





